Woman found killed in Butler County home, suspect later found dead

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a situation that left a man and a woman dead.

According to state police in Butler County, on Wednesday afternoon, they were called to a home on Affinity Drive in Harmony. Once they arrived, they found a woman had been shot and killed.

She was ultimately identified as 48-year-old Gina DePietro.

After investigating, they determined the suspect was a 31-year-old, Daniel Platt.

Platt was then found in Beaver County, where he died by suicide.

We have reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and will update you when we get a response.