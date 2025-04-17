Watch CBS News
Woman found killed in Butler County home, suspect later found dead

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a situation that left a man and a woman dead. 

According to state police in Butler County, on Wednesday afternoon, they were called to a home on Affinity Drive in Harmony. Once they arrived, they found a woman had been shot and killed.

She was ultimately identified as 48-year-old Gina DePietro. 

After investigating, they determined the suspect was a 31-year-old, Daniel Platt. 

Platt was then found in Beaver County, where he died by suicide. 

We have reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and will update you when we get a response. 

