James Beard Award-nominated whiskey bar returns to Pittsburgh

A James Beard Award-nominated bar is coming back to Pittsburgh.

Butcher and the Rye announced on Monday that it's reopening its doors at 212 Sixth Street on Wednesday, July 8. It was the first Pittsburgh bar to ever be nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for outstanding bar program.

The reopening in Pittsburgh's Cultural District will bring back a spirits program featuring hundreds of whiskeys from around the world, cocktails and a menu "rooted in bold flavors, quality ingredients, and culinary craftsmanship." It boasts "rustic" American cuisine like rabbit and dumplings, steak and frites and schnitzel.

"Butcher and the Rye has always been about more than food and drinks," Butcher and the Rye ownership said in a news release. "It's about gathering around a table, sharing stories, discovering something new in your glass, and creating memorable experiences. We are thrilled to welcome Pittsburgh back through our doors."

Butcher and the Rye is part of the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, which also includes Tako, Coop de Ville, The Rib Room and Gi-Jin Hand Roll Bar.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Butcher and the Rye has been closed since the pandemic, and the space has since been used only for pop-ups.

Reservations will be accepted for parties of up to eight guests.