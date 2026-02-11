Burrell boys' basketball coach accused of embezzling nearly $250K from Philadelphia-area nonprofit

Burrell High School boys' basketball coach Michael Fantuzzo has been arrested in Montgomery County on embezzlement charges and is accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from a nonprofit in the Philadelphia area.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Fantuzzo was arrested on multiple felony counts related to the alleged theft of nearly $250,000 from the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association, a nonprofit where he had served as treasurer.

The district attorney's office said that the missing funds were discovered when a new board of directors was elected and performed a review of the association's finances.

Fantuzzo is accused of making unauthorized personal purchases using organization funds between May 2021 and September 2025 that totaled over $246,000.

The district attorney's office said the purchases included a family trip to Disney World, an Outer Banks vacation rental, country club membership fees, limousine service, purchase and installation of a hot tub at Fantuzzo's home and payment of local and state property taxes.

Fantuzzo turned himself into Montgomery County Detectives last week and is set to face a judge for a preliminary hearing next week.

The Burrell boys' basketball team is slated to face Belle Vernon Area on Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL 4A Playoffs.

KDKA has reached out the Burrell School District and the district's athletic department for comment but has not yet heard back.