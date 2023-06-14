'Burn Camp' provides children with fun, life skills, and lifelong memories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At Mercy Hospital today, close to a dozen kids gathered and prepared to head off to camp.

It wasn't just any summer camp, it's a retreat specifically for burn survivors.

Summer camp can form some incredible bonds between kids but these kids already have an incredible connection.

On Wednesday morning, it was a reunion of sorts as former burn patients met with some of the staff who helped nurse them back to health.

These kids all survived some of the worst trauma but were all smiles as they got ready to leave for what they refer to as "burn camp."

"Burn Camp" is also known as Camp Susquehanna in north central Pennsylvania, and it is a four-day, sleep-away experience for children ages 7-17 who have had burn injuries.

The camp provides these kids who have been through so much, the opportunity to have fun, learn life skills, and meet other burn survivors.

Joshua Taylor's son Miles (9) and daughter Elliyi (13), both survived a house fire and spent six months in the burn unit here at Mercy Hospital. While the kids are in good spirits to have their first big experience away since their recovery, Joshua said he's a little anxious.

"Mom and dad are nervous, but they are excited," he said. "They have been looking forward to going and doing this event and meeting other people who are experiencing the same thing."

Every camper heading out today received a special bag full of gifts provided by UPMC Mercy's Copeland Burn Fund. And the whole four-day experience is free, thanks to the Burn Prevention Network, a Pennsylvania nonprofit that works to educate and support burn survivors across the state.

Jenny Ziembicki, the Director of the Burn Center at UMPC Mercy, says that this camp in many ways, is just what the doctor ordered for these survivors.

"It's really amazing for the children and it is really the one place that after a burn injury, they can just go and be around other kids just like themselves and just have fun and not worry about anything else," she said.

Campers are expected home this coming weekend and hopefully with new memories and friendships that will last a life time.