Burghers Brewing expanding, teaming up with A Slice of New York Pizzeria on Pittsburgh's South Side

Burghers Brewing and A Slice of New York Pizzeria have announced plans to team up and expand their business footprints on Pittsburgh's South Side at the Highline.

The businesses announced the expansion and partnership Monday, saying that their plans to team up will transform two prominent locations into a new culinary destination.

As part of the expansion plans, A Slice of New York is opening a Pittsburgh location centered around square pizzas while Burghers Brewing is moving into the recently vacated space at The Highline that was occupied by the Sly Fox Brewing Company.

Burghers Brewing announced it will be relocating into the former Sly Fox brewery that was recently vacated at the Highline on Pittsburgh's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"This expansion allows us to grow without compromising who we are," said Burghers founder Fiore Moletz. "It gives us room to brew more, build more, and create more."

In this expanded space, Burghers will launch a new pizza concept in the brewery along with their well-known smash burgers.

The new concept, known as Burghers Pizza, will operate inside the brewery and will take the smash burgers the brewery has become known for and rebuild them as pizzas.

"We've spent years perfecting flavor balance inside a bun," Moletz said. "Now we're rebuilding that experience on fermented dough. It's playful, but it's serious."

Burghers said that each of the pizzas under the new concept will be designed and paired with one of the beers from the brewery.

While Burghers relocates into the space occupied by Sly Fox, A Slice of New York Pizzeria is making their move into Pittsburgh as they will open a location along Carson Street, where Burghers currently operates.

Burghers Brewing and A Slice of New York Pizzeria announced plans for the two businesses to expand their footprints at the Highline on Pittsburgh's South Side.A Slice of New York will be opening a Pittsburgh location at Burghers Brewing's current spot, while the brewery will be expanding and moving into the space recently vacated by Sly Fox Brewing. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The new Pittsburgh location for A Slice of New York is expected to focus on square pizzas using the same ingredients and techniques that have helped put the pizzeria on the map.

In 2024, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visited the region and the Murrysville shop received a stellar score during his "One Bite" pizza review series.

"This is about honoring authentic New York pizza while continuing to build something meaningful in Pittsburgh," said A Slice of New York founder Sean Jefairjian. "Carson Street deserves something serious."

Grand opening dates for the new brewery and new pizza shop have yet to be announced.