Sly Fox Brewing closes its location on Pittsburgh's South Side

The Sly Fox Brewing Company has closed its location at the High Line on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The brewery's High Line location opened in 2022 and is now closed.

The company said Wednesday that it is proud to have contributed to the revitalization of the historic property and remains confident in the long-term vision of the project.

Citing "evolving market conditions and performance trends," the company said it has been difficult to maintain the level of operations needed to sustain long-term success, thus forcing the decision to close the brewery and pub.

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests, our hardworking front-of-house and back-of-house team members, and our managers who made Sly Fox at The Highline such a special place," said John Giannopoulos, CEO of Sly Fox Brewing Co. "Their dedication and passion brought energy to the space every single day."

The company said that its Downtown Pittsburgh location on Liberty Avenue will remain open.

With warmer weather ahead, guests can look forward to outdoor seating on the wrap around patio," the company said.

The High Line property where the brewery was located is expected to welcome a new tenant sometime this summer.