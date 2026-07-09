Pittsburgh's pro sports teams and businesses raise more than $1 million to battle food insecurity

Earlier this year, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers, along with other community organizations, announced the #BurghProud Challenge to help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank battle food insecurity.

The goal was to raise $1 million to help children who wouldn't have access to school lunches during summer vacation.

On Thursday, they not only met the $1 million goal, but they also surpassed it.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and the coming together of Pittsburgh's iconic sports teams, more of our neighbors will have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive," said Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's Chief External Affairs Officer Charla Irwin-Buncher. "This achievement is a powerful reminder that when we come together with compassion and purpose, we can make a meaningful difference in so many lives."

When the campaign began, the Richard King Mellon Foundation awarded the food bank a $1 million grant to match donations.

Over the last month, more than 3,500 GoFundMe fundraisers, 4,300 supporters from across the country, and multiple companies helped raise more than $1.5 million.

When the campaign began with an announcement including representatives from the Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers, a hometown kid and former Pirate, Neil Walker, made a prediction.

"I bet we get over $2 million," he said.

Now, they're well on their way.

As a result, the $1.5 million and counting will help the food bank, as well as its network of pantries, provide food for 4.5 million meals across the region.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said the money will be put to work immediately.