Pittsburgh's pro sports teams unite to fight food insecurity with Burgh Proud Challenge

Across southwestern Pennsylvania, one in five children and one in eight individuals face food insecurity.

Pittsburgh's three major league sports teams are teaming up to help fight food insecurity ahead of summer break and a lack of school lunches.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and other participants, are launching the inaugural Burgh Proud Challenge.

"They are helping us turn local passion into real, measurable impact," said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

That impact means participants are encouraged to walk or run 30 miles in 30 days, start a GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit the food bank, and rally communities of black and gold.

"No matter where they are, they carry that black and gold pride with them, and time and time again, they've proven that their sport goes far beyond the game," said Yvonne Maher, executive director with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

"The teams in Pittsburgh share more than just colors. We share fans, we share neighborhoods. We are a shared community as well," said Pirates president Travis Williams.

Communities support the 30 miles of movement with meaningful money. The Richard King Mellon Foundation already promised a $1 million matching grant.

Altogether, the food bank fundraising will have a new global reach through GoFundMe.

"Now, we get to introduce their work to national audiences that haven't seen it before," said Sam Reiman, director and trustee with the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The timing is critical, as the food bank provides support to 11 local counties.

"This campaign is so needed, especially at this time when our demand is at an all-time high," Scales said.

Professional athletes also know nutrition is a necessity.

"I bet we get over $2 million," said former Pirates second baseman Neil Walker.

This unique collaboration turns movement and sports support into meaningful meals.

"It's really cool to see that the partnership with the Penguins, the Pirates, and the Steelers together because I think it's going to make a huge impact in this region," Walker added.

"When we come together, we can ensure our neighbors have the tools, support, and resources that they need. Now, let's get to work," said Blayre Holmes Davis, senior director of community relations with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Burgh Proud Challenge will take place from June 1 through June 30. Registration opens May 4. More information can be found here.