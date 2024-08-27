Bullet casing found in the parking lot of Freeport Area Middle School

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Parents and students in the Freeport Area School District will notice an increased police presence this morning after a bullet casing was found in the parking lot of the middle school yesterday.

In a notice sent to parents and families, the district says that the casing that was found was from a .22 caliber round that never entered the building and never put any students in danger.

While there is not believed to be any threat related to the casing being found, additional police officers from the school district and from Buffalo Township are expected to be on campus this morning.

The district says that the increased police presence is out of an abundance of caution.