Here's when Ohio's first Buc-ee's is scheduled to open

Ohio's first-ever Buc-ee's is set to open later this year.

The popular Texas-based gas station chain is scheduled to open a location in Huber Heights on April 6 at 6 a.m., the city's mayor said in a post on Facebook. Mayor Jeff Gore said first responders from Montgomery, Miami, Clark and Greene counties can get a sneak peek on April 3.

CBS affiliate WHIO reported that the Buc-ee's will be at the intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70. It will reportedly have 120 gas pumps and 700 parking spaces.

Buc-ee's is hiring for numerous positions for the Huber Heights locations, according to its website.

What is Buc-ee's?

The gas station chain opened in 1982, and each location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The beaver-branded chain is similar to stores like Wawa and Sheetz. It serves a wide variety of snacks and food, including the popular Beaver Nuggets, cherry maple beef jerky and Trail Blazin' Crunch trail mix, homemade fudge and brisket sandwiches. It even sells merchandise featuring its mascot Buc-ee, a red hat-wearing beaver.

Buc-ee's has 54 locations across the United States, including a store in Luling, Texas, that is 75,593 square feet, which is the largest convenience store in the world. It also received an award for the world's cleanest restrooms.

"If you've been to Buc-ee's, you may already know that this friendly neighbor along the highways has the cleanest restrooms in America," its website says.