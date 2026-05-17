Bryce Harper hits a home run off Paul Skenes and Phillies beat Pirates 6-0

Zack Wheeler pitched seven sparkling innings, and Bryce Harper hit a home run off ace Paul Skenes on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and a sweep of the three-game series.

Wheeler (3-0) gave up four hits while striking out eight and walking one. His ERA is 1.99 in six starts since beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from surgery to have a blood clot removed from his upper right arm.

Jonathan Bowlan and Tanner Banks pitched one inning each to finish the five-hitter.

Harper led off the sixth inning with his 12th home run to push the Phillies' lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, Bryson Stott added a two-run double off reliever Isaac Mattson, with the runs being charged to Skenes (6-3), who was lifted after Alec Bohm singled and Brandon Marsh doubled.

The Phillies (24-23) have won seven of eight games to get above .500 for the first time since April 7. They were 8-18 on April 25 when they activated Wheeler. They are 16-5 since his return.

Skenes tied a career-high by giving up five runs in five-plus innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits, struck out seven, and walked one.

Skenes' career-best scoreless-innings streak ended at 20 when the Phillies scored two runs in the fifth. Justin Crawford drove in the first run on a groundout, and Trea Turner followed with an RBI single.

The Pirates have lost four of five.

Up next

Phillies: Rookie RHP Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21 ERA) will start on Monday night against visiting Cincinnati, and LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA) will start a three-game series.

Pirates: After having Monday off, open a three-game series on Tuesday night in St. Louis with RHP Mitch Keller (4-2, 3.59) facing LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.20).