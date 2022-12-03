Bryan Reynolds reportedly requests trade from Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates' outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly told the team's management he wants to be traded this offseason.

According to a report from the Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey, a source informed him of Reynolds' request.

He signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the team last year just before he was scheduled to head to arbitration.

This past year, Reynolds hit a career-high 27 home runs.

Mackey also reported that while Reynolds has requested the trade, sources have said the team is not inclined at this team to honor his request.

His reason for the request is not known at this time.

