Bryan Adams coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bryan Adams is stopping in Pittsburgh after adding more dates to his So Happy It Hurts Tour.

The "I Do It for You" singer will be at PPG Paints Arena on March 15 with special guest Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook.

Adams added 31 dates to his 2024 tour run, starting in Billings, Montana on Jan. 20 and wrapping up in Syracuse, New York, on March 20. He'll also stop in cities like Anaheim, Austin, Orlando and Newark.

Presales will lead up to the general on-sale scheduled for Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Adams has released four alums in the past year, including the Grammy-nominated "So Happy It Hurts" and has three more albums coming up. His new box set "Live at the Royal Albert Hall" will be released on Dec. 8. It'll include 35 live songs, a DVD of all the performances and a 32-page photo book.

He's won a Grammy and multiple Canadian awards ad has been nominated for three Academy Awards and five Golden Globe nominations.