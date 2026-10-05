Bruster's Real Ice Cream location in New Stanton temporarily closed following break-in

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a security system alerted them to a break-in at the Bruster's Real Ice Cream location in New Stanton, Westmoreland County, on Saturday night.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m., owner Angelo Poulich arrived and played back security video, seeing the moment his business was broken into and burglarized.

"You don't know if it's a false alarm or not, but when they tell you that the police are there," said Poulich, "you don't really know what's going on until you arrive at the scene."

He described the video, too, seeing the alleged suspect walk up to his business, smashing the window and saying the man "drug a lot of glass in, and flipped a lot of stuff over, damaged a lot of items."

The smashed window is now covered with a wooden board.

"And now we're closed until we can get restoration in to clean the business up," said Poulich.

However, keeping the doors closed hurts this small local business owner.

Poulich said, "It's just really disheartening. I mean, you're a small business, you work hard, you try to provide something nice for the community and then something like that happens is when it really hits home."

Poulich, a working father of four, says he was violated by the burglary and is finding gratitude for hundreds of messages of support.

"It makes you feel really good that people are in support of you and want to see things corrected and you back open for business," Poulich said.

State police are searching for the man behind the crime. If you have any information, you are asked to contact them at 724-832-3288.