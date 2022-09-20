Brother's Brother Foundation to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in the Caribbean were told to seek higher ground on Monday as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc on the Dominican Republic and unleashes devastating rainfall over Puerto Rico.

Local groups like Brother's Brother Foundation are now collecting cash donations online to help with response efforts.

"We have been speaking directly to our contacts there who have basically been telling us about the amount of water and the amount of damage to essentially everybody on that side of the island," president Ozzy Samad said.

The group has been providing relief to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017, a catastrophe the island was still recovering from prior to Fiona.

"Some of the things we had done post-Maria is help provide solar panels at a number of clinics for exact circumstances such as these," said Samad.

Hygiene kits and tarps were already sent by Brother's Brother to Puerto Rico in anticipation of Fiona. Twelve additional pallet loads are on the way, but the damage, destruction and need for help are far from over.

"If your audience can just keep that in mind, that the needs continue and any support that they can provide post-headlines is greatly appreciated," Samad said.

Leaders from Brother's Brother have also been speaking with contacts from neighboring islands to see how it can assist.

American Red Cross teams are currently positioned in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands awaiting marching orders. Prior to Fiona making landfall, the Red Cross had blood products sent to hospitals across Puerto Rico.

Additional units of platelets have also been sent, but they do have a short shelf life, which is why the organization asks people from non-impacted areas to donate.