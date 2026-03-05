Brookline bar ordered closed because of health code violations during recent inspection

A bar in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department because of multiple code violations discovered during a recent inspection.

According to the health department's food safety page, EggHead's Saloon along Brookline Boulevard had a closure notice posted earlier this week, stemming from inspection at the bar on Tuesday.

The health department said the bar was in violation of several health code categories, including having a malfunctioning wastewater disposal system, evidence of smoking in food preparation areas, and more.

Egghead's Saloon in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department after multiple health code violations were discovered during a recent inspection. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The site report from the health department detailed how inspectors were unable to locate a probe thermometer within the facility, adding that the bar did not have proper cleaning and sanitization supplies.

The health department also said that the bar had active sewage backup in the basement and improper plumbing installed, saying that the facility lacks a grease interceptor to keep oil and grease from getting into the sewer system.

In order for the bar to reopen, the health department said the facility needs to have its sewer function restored, needs to disinfect its entire basement area, and will be required to commit to installing a grease interceptor within the next six months.

The health department will update its food safety page when the closure order is lifted.