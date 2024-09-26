Butler County elementary school to use portable speed bumps to slow drivers down

Drivers are speeding in front of elementary school in Butler County

Drivers are speeding in front of elementary school in Butler County

Drivers are speeding in front of elementary school in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A school resource officer in Bulter County may have found a solution to stop drivers from speeding in front of an elementary school.

People who live near Broad Street Elementary in Butler know all about speeding drivers.

"They go by so fast around here," resident Yvonne Mazurek said. "I like slow down. There's kids around here and a school down the street."

Butler Police Officer Jim Green, who serves as the elementary school's resource officer, decided to see if speed bumps could be put in front of the school.

"There's a lot of red tape in putting a speed bump on the road," Officer Green said.

So, the police officer came up with an alternative.

"There are portable speed bumps that you can roll out on the road," he said. "They're heavy-duty, they are construction yellow and relatively inexpensive."

The cost is about $180 each.

"They're not permanent," Green said. "We can set them up in the morning when the kids are coming, and we can set them back up in the evening."

Officer Green contacted Butler City Council and received approval.

"We get a lot of complaints of speeding going through there," he said. "So, if anything, parents always love their children. They want to keep them safe, and we want them to know we'll do anything for them to keep them safe."

The new portable speed bumps are expected to be in place in the next few weeks.