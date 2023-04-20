Bridgeville man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl arrested

CANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Bridgeville man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was arrested after he was found in an abandoned house, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

Zachary Kelly, 27, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors earlier this month after the victim told police Kelly assaulted her while she was in a parked car with him in Carnegie last year.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they learned Kelly might be in Washington County and tracked him down to an abandoned house in Canton Township. The sheriff's office said Kelly initially tried to resist but was quickly taken into custody.

On top of the charges stemming from the alleged assault, Kelly was charged with being a fugitive from justice after he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Kelly also had an active warrant out of Upshur County, West Virginia for grand larceny and destruction of property, the sheriff's office said.