Bridgeville Eat'n Park looking to hire before reopening newly constructed restaurant

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Eat'n Park in Bridgeville is looking to fill dozens of positions before reopening in the coming weeks.

The Eat'n Park sat along Washington Pike for nearly 70 years, but it was demolished earlier this year to make way for a more modern restaurant and to allow crews to widen Route 50 near the Vanadium Road intersection.

The renovated restaurant will have a more efficient kitchen layout, a large area designated for takeout preparations and nearly 100 extra seats. Guests can expect a bigger dining room, an updated lobby and new decor.

To staff the expanded location, Eat'n Park says it's looking to hire people for about 80 new roles in all positions, including servers, greeters, cooks, dishwashers and bussers. The restaurant will hold four open interview days on Oct. 4, 5, 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(Photo: Eat'n Park)

"The Bridgeville Eat'n Park has been a community staple since it first opened in 1956. The construction of this new building has paved the way for a modern restaurant designed to optimize the team member and guest experience," said Eat'n Park district manager Mike Corrigan in a news release. "We are proud to make this investment in Bridgeville and the surrounding communities, and we can't wait to welcome so many team members who share our commitment to creating smiles."

Eat'n Park said the new restaurant will open in the coming weeks, though the company didn't give a set date.