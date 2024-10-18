Bridgeville-based Universal Steel and Alloy being sold to European company

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Universal Steel and Alloy, a Bridgeville-based steelmaker, has agreed to be sold to a European company.

The company says it's being bought by Aperam, which has its headquarters based in Luxembourg.

Universal's CEO says this will be Aperam's first production facility in the United States.

The sale is expected to through in the first quarter of 2025.

Universal says it will be keeping its name and its local headquarters.

