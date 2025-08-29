Two firefighters injured, pet killed in late-night auto repair shop fire in Bridgeville

Firefighters spent hours battling flames at a Bridgeville auto repair shop late Thursday night, and the aftermath left behind damage, hurt firefighters, and the loss of a pet.

The fire broke out at My #1 Mechanic on Baldwin Street, and neighbors who saw the fire said the flames spread quickly.

"A friend of mine had hollered there was smoke coming out the windows, and I looked at the door and there were flames," said Josh, a neighbor who was visiting when the fire started. "We thought someone was inside, so we immediately ran down to the door to try to open it."

Fortunately, no one was trapped inside. But the family told KDKA their dog, who was kept upstairs in a storage loft, did not survive.

As crews battled the smoke, two firefighters were injured.

"We had two firefighter minor injuries. One was admitted last night to St. Clair, the other was treated and released, so both will be fine," said Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ray Costain.

Chief Costain said the shop, which was still operating, had vehicles inside when the fire broke out.

"I do believe a couple of them will be salvageable, but the ones at the far end will not be," said Chief Costain.

The chief added that while the interior damage is extensive, he believes the garage can be rebuilt.

According to the shop's Facebook page, Micah Bowman is the owner. KDKA reached out for comment but has not yet heard back.

Neighbors, meanwhile, say they're hoping the family can recover.

"I hope he gets a new place and everything works out for him as time moves on," said Josh.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.