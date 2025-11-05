Bricks thrown at parked cars in Darlington Borough

Someone is throwing bricks at parked cars in Darlington Borough, residents warn.

"They can't be a very good person to be doing this to us," said Terry McKeel, Darlington Borough's council president.

For weeks, some residents in the borough have woken up to find their cars damaged: windshields shattered, glass scattered across driveways and bricks lying nearby.

In a surveillance video, voices mockingly yelling "eeny, meeny, miny, moe" before a loud bang is heard. Seconds later, a brick bounces into a front yard.

"They stopped at the brickyard. You can see them get out of the truck. They speed to a stop, get out of the truck, grab one, and then throw them," McKeel said.

McKeel says these vandals are growing bolder by the week, including damaging cars across multiple streets.

"I feel so bad for my neighbors," she said. "They don't deserve any of this."

McKeel lives across from that brickyard, one that's been in the same family for more than six decades. The owner said that there isn't fencing around his property because he's never needed it.

It's the belief of many in the community that these acts are not random.

"We believe they're somewhere close to the area. We live in such an area that you wouldn't know these streets to just drive down them normally," McKeel added.

The truck believed to be involved is an older Dodge single-cab pickup, and McKeel is on a mission to find out who's behind the wheel. She's been going door to door, collecting security footage from anyone who will share and piecing together a timeline she hopes will lead police to the vandals.

"I would love to seek justice for all my residents, not just for our own incident," McKeel said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are leading the investigation, but have said so far that there are no suspects.