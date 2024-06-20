2 Chester County parents drown after getting caught in possible rip current in Florida, officials say

STUART, Fla. (CBS) — Two parents from Chester County drowned after being caught in a possible rip current at Stuart Beach in Martin County, Florida Thursday afternoon, according to CBS 12.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wisherd, 48, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, died after being pulled from the surf at Stuart Beach, WPEC, a CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, reports.

Four people were swimming in the water at the time, but only two of them were able to get to safety.

Officials said Warter and Wisherd were part of a family of eight on vacation in Florida.

"They are teenagers. They're not even in their 20s yet. They've been through two dramatic scenarios," Chief Deputy John Budensiek said. "They're on the beach and watched them drown. They watched the resuscitation efforts on the beach. They were at the hospital watching some resuscitation efforts, so they're extremely traumatized."