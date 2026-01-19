Penguins beat Kraken 6-3

Brett Kulak broke a second-period tie with his first goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Monday.

Kulak, acquired from Edmonton in December as part of the trade for goalie Tristan Jarry, scored for the first time since last year's Western Conference final. The defenseman ripped a one-timer to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead with 5:15 left in the second.

Several other unlikely offensive contributors chipped in for the Penguins (23-14-11). Fellow defenseman Parker Witherspoon got the scoring started with a wrister from the point that slid past Seattle goalie Joey Daccord for his third of the season.

Pittsburgh center Connor Dewar scored short-handed in the first period and added an empty-net goal with 29.6 seconds remaining. Dewar's first goal marked the third straight game the Kraken (21-18-9) have yielded a short-handed goal.

After falling behind 2-0, the Kraken tied it on goals from forward Ben Meyers and defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Meyers' goal was his career-high fifth of the season. Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle, which has lost four straight and six of seven.

Justin Brazeau scored early in the third for the Penguins to make it 4-2. Rickard Rakell added an insurance goal before Dewar's empty-netter. Pittsburgh won for the second time in three games following a three-game skid.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,400th career game. Stuart Skinner stopped 20 shots.

Daccord made 26 saves for Seattle.

Penguins: At the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Kraken: Host the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.