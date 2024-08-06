Bret Michaels stops by Steelers training camp

Steelers fans are sharing their excitement for the upcoming season at training camp

Steelers fans are sharing their excitement for the upcoming season at training camp

Steelers fans are sharing their excitement for the upcoming season at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Poison frontman Bret Michaels had "Nothin' But a Good Time" at Steelers training camp in Latrobe on Tuesday.

Michaels, a Butler County native, stopped by St. Vincent College to watch the Steelers practice, posing for a photo with coach Mike Tomlin and NFL insider Jay Glazer.

"This was like Christmas meets my birthday at the Super Bowl," the singer wrote on Facebook. He also shared photos of himself meeting Najee Harris and throwing up a "rock on" sign in front of fans.

On social media, Glazer joked that it was "bring your kid to work day," so he invited Michaels to training camp. Michaels said it was "a good day" -- the team looked great, the fans were awesome and he's excited for the new season.

At Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe with Jay Glazer and Coach Super Mike T 🏈 This was like Christmas meets... Posted by Bret Michaels on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Pirates manager Derek Shelton and general manager Ben Cherington were also at practice Tuesday. Tomlin posted a photo on social media, writing, "Great day on the field and off meeting up with this group."

Great day on the field and off meeting up with this group. Thanks so much to @derekshelton and Ben Cherington for taking time out on game day to come visit us. Big shoutout to @bretmichaels for being out here. And my guy, @JayGlazer always out here doing his thing. pic.twitter.com/CYYphf9pTD — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) August 6, 2024

Michaels wasn't the first celebrity appearance at St. Vincent College this year. Ciara stopped by to watch her husband quarterback Russell Wilson practice last week.