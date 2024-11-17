Fire crews rescue driver trapped inside truck over hillside in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) - A driver had to be rescued from their vehicle after driving over a hillside.

According to the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company, around 4 p.m. they were alert to the crash which happened in the 400 block of Jacobson Drive.

They responded with seven firefighters and once on the scene, they found that one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

The firefighters were able to quickly rescue the person, but their condition was not made available.

Crews remained on the scene for nearly three hours as they worked to remove the vehicle from the backyard of the home it crashed into.

Brentwood was assisted by police, EMS, Baldwin Independent Fire Company, and Whitehall Fire Company.