Brentwood police officer accused of lying about breaking foot on job, filing false injury report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brentwood police officer is facing charges of theft and fraud.

Ian Malone is accused of lying about breaking his foot while on the job and filing a false injury report. He was placed on total workers' compensation disability and paid nearly $4,000.

According to court documents, his ex-wife told investigators Malone injured his foot while they were in Nashville for their wedding party.

He is charged with workers' compensation fraud, theft by deception, and tampering with records or identification.