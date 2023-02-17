Watch CBS News
Local News

Brentwood police officer accused of lying about breaking foot on job, filing false injury report

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Brentwood police officer accused of lying about breaking foot on job
Brentwood police officer accused of lying about breaking foot on job 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brentwood police officer is facing charges of theft and fraud.

Ian Malone is accused of lying about breaking his foot while on the job and filing a false injury report. He was placed on total workers' compensation disability and paid nearly $4,000.

According to court documents, his ex-wife told investigators Malone injured his foot while they were in Nashville for their wedding party.

He is charged with workers' compensation fraud, theft by deception, and tampering with records or identification.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.