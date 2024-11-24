Watch CBS News
Brentwood Borough police arrest the Grinch

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Brentwood Borough Police Department has done its job to make the holiday season safer for all who celebrate.

On Saturday, the department announced the arrest of noted holiday curmudgeon, the Grinch.

The Brentwood Borough Police Department has arrested noted holiday curmudgeon, the Grinch. Brentwood Borough Police Department

"The Brentwood Borough Police Department is thrilled to announce that our efforts have led to the successful apprehension of The Grinch, ensuring a joyous Christmas for all," the department said in a statement. "We extend our gratitude to the community for their invaluable support. If you witness any suspicious behavior, please do not hesitate to contact 911 or submit an anonymous tip through our Crime Watch platform. Thank you, and we wish you a wonderful holiday season!"

