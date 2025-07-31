Man charged with ethnic intimidation after holding Amazon driver at gunpoint sentenced to probation

A man accused of holding an Amazon driver at gunpoint and hurling racial slurs at her was sentenced to probation.

Brian Dengler was sentenced on Wednesday after a guilty plea to ethnic intimidation and simple assault.

The driver previously told KDKA-TV that she was delivering packages in Brentwood in late 2023 when Dengler confronted her.

"It's hard to sleep." Driver recalls harrowing moment

Linquita Schley was delivering packages in Brentwood on Dec. 21 on Brownsville Road when the incident took place.

Schley said the man pointed the gun at her multiple times. At one point, she said the gun was under her chin. And Schley said Dengler was calling her racial slurs.

"It's hard to sleep," Schley said. "I was getting flashbacks of my girlfriend, flashbacks of my mom. I was getting flashbacks of my life and how grateful I need to start being for it."

Dengler was charged with simple assault, ethnic intimidation, and terroristic threats in connection with the incident.

Schley said she hopes Amazon makes some safety changes in the future.

"At the end of the day, if we love one another, we don't have to worry about hating one another," she said.

Amazon responds to the incident

"This is a terrible incident, and we're thankful the driver is okay. Safety is always our top priority, and while instances like this are rare across our network, we continuously invest in protecting drivers and community members. We'll continue to support the delivery partner and law enforcement as they investigate," said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement Thursday afternoon.