During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it's important for men to play a role in their partners' health

The end of Breast Cancer Awareness month is approaching, and for the most part, the focus of said month is getting women to go get tested. Yet, for a number of reasons, many women are hesitant, so for guys, it's a moment when we can step up to help.

First, we must acknowledge that it might be a bit awkward, but regardless of your relationship, it's for her health and your future together, so be sure to encourage testing.

The numbers don't lie, it's a risk, and the conversation is needed

We are all hardwired to believe that it will happen to someone else, never us, but the reality is, according to BreastCancer.org, 42,000 women will die from breast cancer this year alone, and 317,000 more will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year.

Here's another number for you: one woman out of every eight will experience breast cancer in their life.

"I've been in oncology for many years, and I've seen patients who have had advanced cancers, and their partners are left with that regret," said Dr. Chirag Shah AHN oncologist and radiologist. "Is there anything I could have done for my partner?"

Dr. Shah said it's important for men to get over their discomfort with bringing up the topic because if this is the person that you love, it's extremely important.

"If this is the person you love, the person you spend your time with, your life with, then you want to be invested in them," he said. "It is uncomfortable, but if you love someone, it's worth having those uncomfortable conversations."

How men can talk to the women in their lives about getting tested

Family history is a major risk factor, so maybe open the conversation by asking about her family history of breast cancer. Knowing the number of young women who have been diagnosed is growing, but definitely by age 40, testing needs to be a yearly thing.

"When my wife turned 40, I asked her if she had scheduled her mammogram, and every year I ask her on her birthday," Dr. Shah said. "It's one of those things she knows; she gets used to me asking it."

Dr. Shah pointed out that the earlier the diagnosis, the better when it comes to treatment and recovery.

"That's another moment [to be called back for further testing] when you can be supportive of your loved one," he said. "You can say, 'Listen, just because you're being called back doesn't mean you have cancer. It just means they may need to take more pictures just to make sure nothing's going on.'"

Asking the questions, do you do regular self exams, are you due for a mammogram, all emphasize to her that you care, and that her health is important to you.

Dr. Shah also encouraged men to accompany their partners to the testing, but only if they're comfortable with being accompanied. He said, while you want to be supportive, make sure there's still a level of comfort.