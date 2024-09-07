One killed, four hurt in suspected drive-by shooting at Lawrence County bar

ELLPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead and others have been hurt in an overnight shooting in Lawrence County.

According to police, the shooting happened at Breakers Pub in Ellport, Lawrence County.

One person was killed in the shooting and four others were hurt.

The condition of the four people hurt has not yet been made available.

Police believe that the shooting was a drive-by.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.