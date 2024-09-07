Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, four hurt in suspected drive-by shooting at Lawrence County bar

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

5 shot at Lawrence County bar
5 shot at Lawrence County bar 00:19

ELLPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead and others have been hurt in an overnight shooting in Lawrence County. 

According to police, the shooting happened at Breakers Pub in Ellport, Lawrence County. 

One person was killed in the shooting and four others were hurt. 

The condition of the four people hurt has not yet been made available. 

Police believe that the shooting was a drive-by. 

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details become available. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.