Students walk out of Brashear High School advocating for more diverse teachers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dozens of Brashear High School students walked out of class Thursday morning.

The students said they want changes to the curriculum, better communication about mental health services and more diverse teachers.

They walked out before 10 a.m. and headed to the Beechview Spray Park.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

"Students need to see leaders that look like them. We are one of the most diverse schools in Pennsylvania, we're actually number 30, and we have a majority of Black students, and we do not have diverse teachers at all," said junior Monica Bynum.

The students say they had enough after the mass shooting early Easter morning that killed two teens and injured nine others.

When they returned to class that Monday, they said teachers told them they were unable to talk about the shooting. While there were counselors available to students, they say they didn't know when or where those counselors would be.

