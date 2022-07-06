Man wanted in Aliquippa Marine's 2016 death

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - Six years after a Marine was shot and killed in Aliquippa, an arrest warrant is out for the suspect.

Brandon Revis, 36, is wanted for allegedly killing 28-year-old Sjavante Gilliam, the Beaver County district attorney announced Wednesday.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help police solve the 2016 homicide of Sjavante Gilliam in Aliquippa. (Photo: Provided)

Police said Gilliam was last seen at the Main Street Bar about five hours before he was found shot to death.

The DA's office said a confidential source told investigators that Revis admitted to killing Gilliam and stealing $1,500 from him.

Investigators learned Revis and another person were in Gilliam's rental car the night of his death, and a witness told police Revis had a handgun.

The DA's office is asking for help finding Revis, saying anyone with information should call Aliquippa police at 724-375-6682 or Beaver County 911.

Brandon Revis is wanted for killing Sjavante Gilliam in Aliquippa in 2016. (Photo: Beaver County District Attorney's Office)

A Marine sniper who served in Afghanistan, Gilliam received a Purple Heart for being wounded in that country in 2010. The former Aliquippa Quips star was well known for his work as a youth football coach and left behind two children.

The arrest warrant for Revis comes a month after investigators offered a $10,000 reward for information in Gilliam's death.

The DA's office and police are expected to give more information at a press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.