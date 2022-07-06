Man wanted in Aliquippa Marine's 2016 death
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - Six years after a Marine was shot and killed in Aliquippa, an arrest warrant is out for the suspect.
Brandon Revis, 36, is wanted for allegedly killing 28-year-old Sjavante Gilliam, the Beaver County district attorney announced Wednesday.
Police said Gilliam was last seen at the Main Street Bar about five hours before he was found shot to death.
The DA's office said a confidential source told investigators that Revis admitted to killing Gilliam and stealing $1,500 from him.
Investigators learned Revis and another person were in Gilliam's rental car the night of his death, and a witness told police Revis had a handgun.
The DA's office is asking for help finding Revis, saying anyone with information should call Aliquippa police at 724-375-6682 or Beaver County 911.
A Marine sniper who served in Afghanistan, Gilliam received a Purple Heart for being wounded in that country in 2010. The former Aliquippa Quips star was well known for his work as a youth football coach and left behind two children.
The arrest warrant for Revis comes a month after investigators offered a $10,000 reward for information in Gilliam's death.
The DA's office and police are expected to give more information at a press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
