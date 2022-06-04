$10K reward offered for information on Marine's death in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help police solve a homicide case in Beaver County.
Twenty-eight-year-old Sjavante Gilliam was a Marine who was killed in Aliquippa in 2016.
Police said he was last seen at the Main Street Bar about five hours before he was found shot to death.
A Marine sniper who served in Afghanistan, Gilliam received a Purple Heart for being wounded in that country in 2010.
The former Aliquippa Quips star was well known for his work as a youth football coach and left behind two children.
Anyone who knows anything about the case should contact Crime Solvers of Beaver County or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
