Brackenridge and Tarentum councils approve consolidation of police departments

By Patrick Damp

TARENTUM (KDKA) - Beginning on Tuesday, there will be a new police department. 

On Friday night, Brackenridge and Tarentum Councils approved the consolidation of their police departments. 

The new department will be the Tarentum Borough Police Department serving Brackenridge. 

The department will have a total of 13 officers. 

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in the line of duty in January. 

Since then, Pennsylvania State Police have been assisting with patrols in the community. 

