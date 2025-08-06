Pennsylvania boy severely burns brother after pouring boiling water on him for social media prank, police say

A 9-year-old boy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, suffered severe burns after his 12-year-old brother poured boiling water on him during a prank gone wrong, police said.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Lancaster Township Police Department said the 12-year-old brother decided to prank his young brother as part of the "Hot Water Challenge."

What is the "Hot Water Challenge?"

Lancaster Township police said the older boy boiled water in the microwave before pouring it on his sleeping brother, resulting in severe burns to the boy's neck and chest.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Lehigh Valley Health Network's Burn Recovery Center in Allentown for treatment. The incident happened on July 29, and authorities said they are investigating. The boy's exact condition was not released.

Police warn parents about dangerous social media prank

In the news release, Lancaster Township police said it wants to remind parents to monitor the online activity of their kids. The department provided a resource for parents to review from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

A brochure provides "not only advice on how to take control and monitor your child's online activity, but it provides links on how to control/monitor your child's specific device, as well as many other useful tips," Lancaster Township police said in the news release.

The "Hot Water Challenge" is just the latest social media trend that has injured a young child. In August 2024, a viral Jolly Rancher TikTok recipe left a 9-year-old boy in Fayette County with severe burns. Doctors at Shriners Children's Boston also warned parents about the viral recipe.