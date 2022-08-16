10-year-old boy falls off roof of Sheraden branch of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy fell off the roof of the Sheraden branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that the boy climbed onto the roof and fell while he was playing. Officials said the boy ran home after falling but was later taken to a local hospital.
He suffered cuts and bruises and was in fair condition when he was taken to the hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.