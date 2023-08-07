Boy dies after drowning at Moraine State Park

MUDDY CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A boy is dead after he drowned at Moraine State Park on Monday.

Dispatchers confirmed the coroner was called to Pleasant Valley Beach on the South Shore for a child who drowned on Monday afternoon.

The park manager told The Butler Eagle that the 5-year-old boy from Pittsburgh had been swimming with his family and there was no storm activity at the time.

"He was within the roped swimming area. He was at one point found unresponsive," the park manager told the Butler Eagle. "We closed the beach for a time while it was occurring. We didn't find any hazards or anything like that."

Park rangers are handling the investigation, dispatchers said.