10-year-old boy drowns in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 10-year-old boy died after he fell into a river in Cambria County.

Dakota Locher was with several other children when he accidentally dropped his toy in the Stonycreek River Saturday evening, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

When Locher tried to get his toy back, Johnstown Fire Department's assistant chief said he fell into the water.

A dive team was called in to help because officials told WTAJ they were dealing with extremely deep water and strong currents.

Nearly two hours later, WTAJ reported firefighters found Locher and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

The coroner said Locher's cause of death was drowning and it was ruled accidental, WTAJ reported.