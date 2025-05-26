13-year-old boy in Ohio dies after falling off trailer during Memorial Day parade

A 13-year-old boy in Green, Ohio, was fatally injured after falling off a trailer during the city's Memorial Day parade on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the City of Green Division of Fire said the boy was riding on a trailer being pulled by the driver of a pickup truck when he fell from the front of the trailer and was critically injured. Emergency personnel responded and transported the boy to Akron Children's Hospital, where he died.

The 13-year-old boy, whose name was not immediately released, was a North Canton City Schools student, authorities said. The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Green's Memorial Day parade kicked off on Monday around 10 a.m. CBS affiliate WOIO reported that the city's Memorial Day ceremony following the parade went on as scheduled.

In a post on Facebook, Ohio state Rep. Casey Weinstein released a statement, saying:

"My heart goes out to the family of this child - and the entire Green community."

No other information was released on Monday.

Green, Ohio, is in southeastern Summit County and about 12 miles south of Akron.