Tuxedo-wearing 10-year-old delivers chocolate and roses to Whitehall senior living facility

A little act of kindness goes a long way and one little boy is proving that. From chocolates to flowers, he's making sure everyone is seen on Valentine's Day.

Jackson Berger, a 10-year-old from East Allegheny Elementary School, brought Valentine's Day gifts to The Residence at Whitehall on Friday. He's been spreading love on the holiday since he was just two years old.

"So they can feel happy about it and their heart gets love," he said.

(Photo: KDKA)

"Right here, my hospital I go to, Red Lobster and some people at church and McDonald's," he said, describing his Valentine's Day quest.

This year, Jackson expanded his reach to the Residence at Whitehall, joined by his mother Shelley, who helps him assemble his gifts.

"Wow. I just think Jackson has a great future ahead of him because his heart is so giving and I think he will just be a great inspiration," said Leslie Clark, the life enrichment director at Residence at Whitehall.

Jackson's deliveries of flowers, chocolate and a special message were met with plenty of smiles

"I don't usually celebrate Valentine's Day but this year I guess is a special year," said Frances Crain.

Along the way, he met a couple celebrating yet another Valentine's Day together after 70 years of marriage.

For Jackson, this is more than just a one-time act of kindness. It's a tradition.

"To do it for one another, people, so they feel loved and feel better about them," he said.