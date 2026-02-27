Pittsburgh-area 8-year-old strives to collect 300 boxes of cereal to feed local kids

On most days, you'll find 8-year-old Xander O'Brien in his basement, hockey stick in hand, practicing slap shots on his net. But off the ice, he's working toward a very different goal: collecting 300 boxes of cereal to help feed kids in need.

Powered by marshmallows and a big heart, Xander O'Brien has strong opinions about breakfast.

"I like Lucky Charms," he said.

Colorful cereal boxes fill his basement. Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, Rice Krispies, Apple Jacks and so many others aren't just breakfast favorites. They're the centerpiece of Xander's growing cereal drive benefiting a local nonprofit called The Bag Brigade.

Last year, he collected 125 boxes. This year, he's aiming higher.

"We need 300," he said.

Xander O'Brien's mom, Sarah O'Brien, first discovered The Bag Brigade a few years ago. The volunteer-run program supports students who are food insecure in the Belle Vernon Area School District by packing bags of food for kids to eat on the weekends and also over the summer.

She began volunteering on Tuesday nights, packing bags filled with easy-to-prepare, shelf-stable meals. Eventually, Xander started tagging along. Then his little brother came as well.

"When he feels comfortable in an environment, he thrives," said Sarah O'Brien. "He loves to go there. And he loves packing bags because, number one, you get to walk in a circle, so it's like you're trick-or-treating."

But along the way, Sara O'Brien says something bigger happened.

"You want your children to learn when they're younger that not everyone has what they have," she said.

Kathy Kelly co-founded The Bag Brigade 10 years ago out of the Gospel Alliance Church. She tells KDKA's Meghan Schiller what started small has grown dramatically.

"We started in one elementary school with 19 or 20 bags," said Kelly. "That grew to all four schools and the high school."

When COVID hit, the need skyrocketed.

"That first week, we packed 900 bags," she said. "We realized we really needed to be doing this year-round."

On Friday, volunteers pack food bags for 242 students during the school year. The goal is simple: provide food that kids can prepare themselves.

"Anything shelf-stable and something kids can fix themselves," said Kelly.

Items like mac and cheese cups, peanut butter, soup, ramen, Slim Jims, pudding cups and applesauce are always needed —anything a child can open and eat.

The larger cereal boxes aren't distributed in weekly bags. They serve a different and fun purpose. Every year, the schools host a massive cereal box domino drop.

Hundreds of boxes are lined up throughout the school hallways. When the first box tips, it sets off a chain reaction that sends cereal tumbling down the line, filling the building with cheers.

"It doesn't do it justice on video," said Sarah O'Brien. "Last year, he got to tip the first box at Rostraver Elementary. That's like a big to-do - super celebrity."

For Xander O'Brien, it was unforgettable.

"Last time we did dominoes, we pushed cereal all the way down. I was the one who pushed it," he said.

The more boxes collected, the bigger the domino drop. And that means even more motivation to reach that 300-box goal.

Xander O'Brien is collecting cereal boxes through March 15. The family has created an online wish list where supporters can donate or order boxes that ship directly to the drive.