11-year-old boy in Pennsylvania charged with homicide in fatal shooting

An 11-year-old boy in Perry County, Pennsylvania, has been charged with homicide in a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

CBS News affiliate WHP reported that the 11-year-old boy was charged after allegedly shooting and killing 42-year-old Douglas Dietz at a home on South Market Street in Duncannon Borough. The man was reportedly found dead around 3 a.m.

Citing the Perry County District Attorney's Office, WHP reported that the boy was taken into custody without incident. Investigators said a "juvenile household member" was involved in the incident, the news outlet reported.

According to court records, the boy is facing one count of criminal homicide. He was arraigned on Tuesday in front of Judge Richard Gibney. The 11-year-old boy's bail was denied, and he was taken to the Perry County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for later this month, court records show.

The relationship between the boy and the 42-year-old victim was not released by investigators on Tuesday night. Other information surrounding the shooting was not immediately known.

Pennsylvania State Police said no identifying information will be released due to the child's age, WHP reported. The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information can contact state police troopers.