6 dogs killed in fire at Westmoreland County kennel

Six dogs were killed in a fire at Bowser's Dog Services in North Huntingdon Township on Wednesday night.

Investigators said it was not immediately known what caused the fire at the kennel. Some of the dogs killed were owned by the kennel's owners. KDKA spoke briefly on Thursday with one of the owners, who asked for privacy and time to mourn and bury their dogs.

Pam Liberatore, the owner of Paw and Order Dog Training in Westmoreland, says she heard about the fire shortly after it happened.

"It was devastating, to say the least," Liberatore said. "Anybody in this profession or any animal lover in general should have a heart for this situation."

Liberatore says that while she doesn't know the Bowser's group personally, they have a good reputation in the training community, and her organization and clients are ready to help the kennel in any way they can.

"We saw the photos, so their entire world went up in flames," Liberatore said. "So, from my end as a mutual business owner, and understanding that even something as simple as apparel with their business name and logo on it, they lost all of that. So, being able to support them in that capacity or with any other physical things that they may need."

Liberatore says that people can reach out to her organization on social media if they are interested in helping Bowser's, and she will help facilitate any donations.