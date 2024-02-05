Empty nester boomers own the highest share of Pittsburgh's larger homes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are a lot of houses in Pittsburgh. The only problem is people live in most of them.

"It's almost a ripple effect, right, because you have people who are in starter houses who over COVID locked in these really awesome rates. They don't have anywhere to go so they're not selling their starter homes so then people like me can't get into the starter homes either," said Morgan Schaming.

Schaming is searching for her first home, facing a problem that's especially difficult in Pittsburgh.

"I honestly think the big issue is the supply. There hasn't been a lot on the market with rates being where they are, it's not enticing a lot of sellers," said Schaming.

A recent New York Times article ranked Pittsburgh at the top of the list where empty nester baby boomers own the highest share of large homes: 32% compared to the just 13% share owned by millennials.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked Allegheny County Councilman Dan Grzybek about his thoughts on the article.

"I think not overly surprised because Allegheny County and Pittsburgh is one of the oldest metro areas in the country so it makes sense that just by nature of not building you would get more folks in the older generation stuck that were in those houses and as a result you're going to have my generation, the millennial generation, not being able to purchase those houses because people aren't moving out them," said Grzybek.

He plans to introduce a motion Tuesday to encourage municipalities to think differently when building future housing.

"It's kind of like a one-size-fits-all approach on the more restrictive end of things as opposed to making it less restrictive and allowing what is just naturally appropriate for certain areas to be built," said Grzybek.

Instead, he'll ask municipalities to consider reforming their zoning codes to be more inclusive "like allowing accessory dwelling units, allowing people to build duplexes or triplexes that still fit with the overall community that they're within."

Councilman Grzybek plans to introduce the motion Tuesday and expects it will likely head to a committee for consideration.