A body is possibly buried where a Pittsburgh house used to stand. Plumbers and police are ready to start digging

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a mystery 40 years in the making.

A body is possibly buried on the site where a house once stood in Pittsburgh's Perry North Neighborhood.

On Monday, Pittsburgh police detectives and Greater Pittsburgh Plumbing will be at the site to possibly find the remains believed to be buried in the early 1980s.

"We are going to be digging in the yard to see if the body was put in the basement that was there at that time," said Kelsey Hussak, co-owner of the plumbing company.

Possibly 40 years ago on Bonvue Street, steps led to where a house once stood.

"We weren't expecting something like this," Hussak said. "It's strange, not something you expect. But we're happy to maybe find closure for this family."

It is unclear who that family is, as neighbors do not know who lived there in the early 1980s. It unclear when the house believed to be on the property was torn down.

With police and the plumbing company coming on Monday, "no parking" signs have been placed in front of the property.

"I hope if there is someone there, they can identify," neighbor Therese Engelhardt said. "There are so many cases that are cold and unsolved. It would bring comfort to somebody to know what happened to their loved one."

Greater Pittsburgh Plumbing said it does not know how long it'll take to dig. Police said they don't expect to discover anything before 11 a.m. on Monday.