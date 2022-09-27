Body of 12-year-old West Virginia boy found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy's body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp in Huntington, Fuller told news outlets.

No foul play is suspected, Fuller said.

The boy's body was taken to a medical examiner's office and his family was notified, Fuller said. Authorities have not released the boy's identify.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers said the boy was a student in the county.