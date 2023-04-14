Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in waste tank at West Virginia water treatment plant

/ AP

Gus & Yiayia's ice ball cart opens on North Side
Gus & Yiayia's ice ball cart opens on North Side 00:55

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body's discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:40 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.