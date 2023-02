PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A body was found in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said the body was found on Watson Street, adding it is not being investigated as suspicious at this time. Dispatchers said the call came in around 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Police confirm this is NOT being investigated as suspicious at this point. ME will obviously make that determination later. — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@roycejonesnews) February 16, 2023

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.