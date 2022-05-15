Man charged with homicide after body found at Westmoreland County U-Haul facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found at a U-Haul facility in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said a woman's body was found at the facility on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

#NEW: Alfred Steele is now heading to the county jail after his preliminary arraignment. He’s charged with homicide & robbery in the death of Kelly Steele. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YbnkKkdAJw — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) May 15, 2022

The victim has been identified as Kelly Steele, and Alfred Steele has been charged with criminal homicide and robbery inflicting serious bodily injury.

"This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele's family and friends and Westmoreland County at large," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release.

Alfred is in the Westmoreland County Jail after being arraigned on Saturday night.