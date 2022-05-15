Watch CBS News
Man charged with homicide after body found at Westmoreland County U-Haul facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found at a U-Haul facility in Westmoreland County on Saturday. 

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said a woman's body was found at the facility on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. 

The victim has been identified as Kelly Steele, and Alfred Steele has been charged with criminal homicide and robbery inflicting serious bodily injury. 

"This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele's family and friends and Westmoreland County at large," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release. 

Alfred is in the Westmoreland County Jail after being arraigned on Saturday night. 

